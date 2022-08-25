Misbloc (MSB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Misbloc has a market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

