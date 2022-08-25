Mist Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $83,984.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

