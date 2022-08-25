Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBPFF. HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

