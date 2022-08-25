Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,263. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

