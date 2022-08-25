MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0009 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $63,462.02 and $2.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

