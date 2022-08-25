Modex (MODEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.84 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Modex has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Modex has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.