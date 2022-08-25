Monavale (MONA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $138,205.00

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $810.97 or 0.03739614 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $138,205.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00261817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.