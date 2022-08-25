Monero Classic Price Hits $0.37 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.02 million and $22,553.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00715552 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

