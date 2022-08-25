MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up to $338.60

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $338.60, but opened at $353.21. MongoDB shares last traded at $354.93, with a volume of 18,523 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.