Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining ( CVE:MMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

