Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Moody’s worth $566,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $298.85 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

