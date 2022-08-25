Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $13.59 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $13.59 or 0.00062884 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $70.64 million and $5.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,443,695 coins and its circulating supply is 5,198,177 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

