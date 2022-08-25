Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $13.59 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $13.59 or 0.00062884 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $70.64 million and $5.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,443,695 coins and its circulating supply is 5,198,177 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
