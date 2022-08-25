Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.