Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MSD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
