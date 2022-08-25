MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

