Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

