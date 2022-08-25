mStable USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,374.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.02 million and approximately $16,374.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular exchanges.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

