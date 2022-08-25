Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,232,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MURF remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

