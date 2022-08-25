Nasdaq Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 29th (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.
Nasdaq Price Performance
NDAQ opened at $186.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,208,908. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $14,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
