Nasdaq Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 29th (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $186.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,208,908. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $14,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

