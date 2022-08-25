National Bank Financial Trims National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NTIOF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.55. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.09.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
