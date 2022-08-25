National Bank Financial Trims National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NTIOF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.55. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.