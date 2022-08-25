National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 4,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,428. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

