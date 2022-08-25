National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $884.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.63. National Research has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in National Research by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

