NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 356,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,416,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market cap of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

