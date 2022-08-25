Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares traded.
Nektan Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
