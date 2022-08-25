NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.77 million and $12.07 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

