Nestree (EGG) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and $1.48 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.98 or 0.99844674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058873 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00025997 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

