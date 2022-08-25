NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,458,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

