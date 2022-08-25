New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

New Relic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

