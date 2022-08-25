NFT Art Finance (NFTART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $343,618.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $343,618.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
