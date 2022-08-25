NFTify 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $217,345.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00769136 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

