NFTify 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $217,345.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
