NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.22.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.69. 134,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,860. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NICE by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

