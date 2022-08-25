Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nicox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday. Nicox has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.