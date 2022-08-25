Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Trevor R. Milton Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of NKLA opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
