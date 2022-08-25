Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Trevor R. Milton Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NKLA opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,535,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

