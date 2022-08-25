Nimiq Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.64 million and $120,350.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,589.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.24 or 0.07879865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00171714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00264247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00716082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00606023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000999 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,278,931,830 coins and its circulating supply is 9,711,931,830 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

