NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.17. 747,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,952,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NIO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 141.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 120,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 243,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

