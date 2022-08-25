Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $239.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

