Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Down 20.0 %

JWN stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.