Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.
Nordstrom Trading Down 20.0 %
JWN stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.
Insider Transactions at Nordstrom
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
