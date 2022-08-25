Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,768,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.