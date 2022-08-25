Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Down 0.3 %

NSTD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,490. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $7,840,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $7,321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

