NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Up 3.3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.01. 1,250,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,567,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

