Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

NOVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.92.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

