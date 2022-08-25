Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 77.3% in August

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Novation Companies Price Performance
NOVC stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,617. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $102,245.40, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Novation Companies Company Profile
