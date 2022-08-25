Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 77.3% in August

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOVC stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,617. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $102,245.40, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

