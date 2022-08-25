Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $65,390.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351 in the last ninety days. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.