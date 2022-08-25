Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE NUW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

