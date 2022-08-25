NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 11750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

NV Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

NV Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.