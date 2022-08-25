NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.83. 1,176,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. The firm has a market cap of $439.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

