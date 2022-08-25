NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.78.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $172.22 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

