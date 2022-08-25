NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

