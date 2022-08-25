Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.42 million and $277,088.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.