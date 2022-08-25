Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.42 million and $277,088.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

