Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $77,490.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,606.19 or 0.99975729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00060728 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026159 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

