OKB (OKB) Price Tops $17.77 on Major Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $17.77 or 0.00082441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $10.39 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077500 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

